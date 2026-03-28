Juuse Saros News: In goal Saturday
Saros will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday.
Saros has allowed eight goals on 88 shots during his three-game winning streak. He's set for a big challenge Saturday against a Montreal team that has scored 14 times during a three-game winning streak.
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