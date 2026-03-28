Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: In goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Saros will protect the home goal versus the Canadiens on Saturday.

Saros has allowed eight goals on 88 shots during his three-game winning streak. He's set for a big challenge Saturday against a Montreal team that has scored 14 times during a three-game winning streak.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
16 days ago