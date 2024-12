Saros will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Tuesday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros has surrendered 19 goals on 167 shots during his 0-3-3 skid. He has a 6-12-5 record with two shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Calgary sits 29th in the league with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.