Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Saros will patrol the home crease against Florida on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Colorado. He has a 12-23-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 42 appearances this season. Florida is tied for seventh in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
