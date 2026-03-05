Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: In goal versus Bruins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Saros will protect the home goal versus the Bruins on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is set to make his third start in five games since the Olympics. He has lost his last three results at the NHL level, giving up 12 goals on 98 shots in those contests. The Bruins have scored seven goals over their last three games, winning two of them.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
