Juuse Saros News: Lead slips away in semis
Saros made 36 saves in Finland's 3-2 loss to Canada in the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Finland took a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Canada kept the pressure up and eventually got three pucks past Saros, two of them on power plays. The Predators netminder has been a big part of his team's push for a medal, and he'll likely be between the pipes again Saturday when Finland faces Slovakia for the bronze medal.
