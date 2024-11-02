Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Looking for bounce-back effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 4:43pm

Saros will start at home versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros gave up five goals on 29 shots in a loss to the Oilers on Thursday, but he'll get his third straight start. The 29-year-old will try to reverse his fortunes against another struggling team, and Colorado's injury issues at forward could work in his favor.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now