Juuse Saros News: Looking for bounce-back effort
Saros will start at home versus the Avalanche on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros gave up five goals on 29 shots in a loss to the Oilers on Thursday, but he'll get his third straight start. The 29-year-old will try to reverse his fortunes against another struggling team, and Colorado's injury issues at forward could work in his favor.
