Juuse Saros News: Loses in low-scoring game

Saros stopped 15 of 17 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Saros has dropped three straight starts. He's gotten the nod in just four of the Predators' last seven games, and he hasn't gone more than three games in a row since Feb. 25 through March 1. This has given Justus Annunen a chance to prove his long-term value to Nashville, though Saros is signed through 2032-33 on an extension that kicks in next season. This year has been a lost one for Saros, who is 18-30-6 with a 2.97 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 55 appearances. The Predators' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Islanders.