Juuse Saros News: Losing streak at five

Saros made 25 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Predators were clinging to a 1-0 lead heading into the third period, but the Leafs struck three times in the first 5:06 of the frame, including two tallies by Auston Matthews that Saros had little chance on. The netminder has dropped his last five decisions, going 0-2-3 during the skid with a 3.40 GAA and .883 save percentage and giving up at least three goals each time out.