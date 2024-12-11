Juuse Saros News: Losing streak reaches seven games

Saros stopped 24 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

The Predators are slumping badly amid an eight-game losing streak, and Saros hasn't escaped the team's overall struggles. The 29-year-old has gone 0-4-3 over his last seven starts, allowing three or more goals in each contest while posting a 3.46 GAA and an .882 save percentage throughout this losing run. Saros hasn't won a game since a 4-1 victory over the Jets on Nov. 23, and even though his role between the Predators' pipes isn't under any threat, he doesn't carry a lot of upside at the moment due to the team's recent struggles.