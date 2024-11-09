Juuse Saros News: Makes 26 saves in shutout

Saros posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Saros picked up his second shutout of the year and the 25th of his career. He only has two wins in his last six outings. The 29-year-old netminder improved to 4-7-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 12 outings. Saros is doing his job but needs more consistent help from his teammates to get back to his status as a top-tier fantasy netminder. The Predators begin a five-game road trip Monday in Colorado.