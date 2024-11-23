Juuse Saros News: Outstanding vs. Winnipeg

Saros stopped 23 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Saros gave up a goal to Adam Lowry midway through the second period, but he was excellent the rest of the way and limited the best offense in the NHL to just one goal, which was quite an accomplishment for the 29-year-old. The Finnish netminder has been playing at a high level in recent weeks, allowing three or fewer goals in nine appearances in a row -- and two or fewer in four of the last six. He's gone 3-2-1 despite an excellent .943 save percentage in that six-game stretch.