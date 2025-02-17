Juuse Saros News: Perfect in relief against Canada

Saros stopped all 14 shots he faced after relieving Kevin Lankinen in the second period of Finland's 5-3 loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Saros had lost the starting job to Lankinen earlier in the tournament, but he ended strong. The Predators and fantasy managers alike will look to Saros to build off this parting shot for the final stretch. He went into the tournament on a five-game losing streak, and is 11-23-6 with a 2.95 GAA and .899 save percentage. Those are Saros' worst numbers of his career.