Juuse Saros News: Picks up win Thursday
Saros stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.
Saros ended a slide in which he was winless over his last four outings, allowing 17 goals in that span. The 30-year-old netminder still made it interesting by allowing two goals in the third period, but the Bruins ran out of time on their comeback effort. Saros is up to 22-18-6 with a 3.18 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Predators kick off a road trip Saturday in Buffalo.
