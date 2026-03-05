Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Picks up win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Saros stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bruins.

Saros ended a slide in which he was winless over his last four outings, allowing 17 goals in that span. The 30-year-old netminder still made it interesting by allowing two goals in the third period, but the Bruins ran out of time on their comeback effort. Saros is up to 22-18-6 with a 3.18 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 47 starts this season. The Predators kick off a road trip Saturday in Buffalo.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
