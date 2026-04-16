Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Protecting home goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Saros will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros will get the nod in the season finale after taking a seat for the Predators' last two contests. He has had the worst year of his career with a 3.13 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 59 appearances. Saros will face a Ducks team that is still hungry to secure better positioning in the postseason, so this won't be an easy matchup.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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