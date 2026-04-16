Juuse Saros News: Protecting home goal Thursday
Saros will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Saros will get the nod in the season finale after taking a seat for the Predators' last two contests. He has had the worst year of his career with a 3.13 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 59 appearances. Saros will face a Ducks team that is still hungry to secure better positioning in the postseason, so this won't be an easy matchup.
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