Juuse Saros News: Pulled after allowing seven goals

Saros allowed seven goals on 26 shots playing the first two periods of Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Columbus.

Columbus sits in the NHL's top-10 for goals scored this season, so a big game like this really shouldn't be a surprise. And Saros can't really be faulted with a young team in front of him that seemed to pile on self-inflicted wounds. He's had a rough season, but he's an elite netminder. Saros will be a better option in future seasons.