Juuse Saros News: Pulled early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Saros was pulled from Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks after allowing four goals on eight shots.

Saros struggled badly between the pipes and was lifted after allowing four goals in the first period. Justus Annunen earned the win in relief after faring much better, though one bad outing shouldn't affect Saros' role as the Predators' primary goaltender. That said, his numbers in the last few games have been trending in the wrong direction. Over his last five outings, Saros has gone 2-2-0 with a 3.42 GAA and a subpar .860 save percentage.

