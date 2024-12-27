Juuse Saros News: Pulled in second period

Saros stopped 10 of 15 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Blues.

Saros was pulled late in the second period after one of his worst performances of the season. He's now 2-5-1 over eight starts in December, and he's allowed at least three goals in six of those games. The 29-year-old is down to 8-15-6 with a 2.81 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 29 starts this season. His workload gives him value in fantasy, but he's been volatile in terms of performance. The Predators have a tough road back-to-back up next with stops in Winnipeg on Monday and Minnesota on Tuesday.