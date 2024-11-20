Juuse Saros News: Receives no help in loss

Saros allowed two goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Kraken. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Saros turned in a strong effort, but the same can't be said for his teammates, who couldn't convert on any of their 24 shots. The 29-year-old has been in net all four times the Predators have been shut out this season, and this was also his second loss of the campaign against the Kraken. Saros is down to 5-9-2 with a 2.52 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 16 outings. The 29-year-old Finn could be in line for a tough matchup when the Predators host the Jets on Saturday.