Juuse Saros News: Receiving start Thursday

Saros will guard the home goal versus the Penguins on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is coming off his third shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rangers on Tuesday, which ended his eight-game losing streak. The 29-year-old will have a tougher challenge Thursday, as the Penguins have scored 23 goals over their last six games, winning half of them.