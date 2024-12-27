Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Receiving starting nod

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Blues on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has gone 2-1-1 with 10 goals allowed over his last four games. The 29-year-old will start against a team that is averaging 2.50 goals per game this season, ranking 30th in the league. Saros has looked better lately and this is a chance for him to get some momentum going after the holiday break.

