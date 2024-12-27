Juuse Saros News: Receiving starting nod

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Blues on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has gone 2-1-1 with 10 goals allowed over his last four games. The 29-year-old will start against a team that is averaging 2.50 goals per game this season, ranking 30th in the league. Saros has looked better lately and this is a chance for him to get some momentum going after the holiday break.