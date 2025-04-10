Juuse Saros News: Receiving starting nod

Saros will guard the visiting cage in Utah on Thursday, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Saros has lost three consecutive games, giving up 12 goals on only 64 shots (.813 save percentage). Saros is 18-30-6 with four shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 55 appearances this season. Utah is tied for 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.87 goals per game in 2024-25.