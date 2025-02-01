Juuse Saros News: Returns to crease Saturday

Saros (illness) will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros returns to action after missing Friday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. He has posted a record of 11-20-6 with four shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 18th in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.