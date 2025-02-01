Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Returns to crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Saros (illness) will guard the road goal against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros returns to action after missing Friday's 4-3 loss to Buffalo. He has posted a record of 11-20-6 with four shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. Pittsburgh sits 18th in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
