Juuse Saros News: Returns to crease Sunday
Saros (upper body) will defend the road crease against Chicago on Sunday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Following a two-game absence due to an injury, Saros will return to the crease after Justus Annunen won two straight outings. The 30-year-old Saros has a 24-19-7 record this campaign with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 51 appearances. Chicago sits 30th in the league with 2.58 goals per game this season.
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