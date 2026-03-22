Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Returns to crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Saros (upper body) will defend the road crease against Chicago on Sunday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Following a two-game absence due to an injury, Saros will return to the crease after Justus Annunen won two straight outings. The 30-year-old Saros has a 24-19-7 record this campaign with a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 51 appearances. Chicago sits 30th in the league with 2.58 goals per game this season.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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