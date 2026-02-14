Juuse Saros News: Set to face Italy
Saros will patrol the crease for Finland against Italy on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Saros is coming off a 34-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Sweden. He has gone 1-1-0 during the preliminary round for Finland with a 2.02 GAA and a .932 save percentage through two outings.
