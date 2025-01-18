Juuse Saros News: Set to face Minnesota

Saros was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease versus Minnesota on Saturday.

Saros is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Chicago. He has a 10-18-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Minnesota sits 18th in the league with 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25.