Juuse Saros News: Set to face Sharks

Saros is expected to patrol the home crease against San Jose on Tuesday, according to Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

After missing two games due to an upper-body injury, Saros stopped 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over Chicago. He has a 25-19-7 record this campaign with a 3.12 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 52 appearances. San Jose sits 18th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this season.