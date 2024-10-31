Juuse Saros News: Set to start Thursday

Saros will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros took an overtime loss versus the Lightning on Monday, stopping 24 of 27 shots. The 29-year-old is 2-4-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage through seven games. He'll catch a big break Thursday, as Connor McDavid (lower body) is out for the Oilers.