Juuse Saros News: Settles in well for win
Saros gave up two goals on 45 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Saros gave up a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes, but he settled in well after that. He had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous 13 outings, so this was a rare dominant performance for the netminder. He's up to 23-19-6 with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 49 starts this season. Should Saros get the start Thursday, he'd draw a favorable matchup against the Canucks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week9 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2810 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2612 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2118 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks21 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More