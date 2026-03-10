Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Settles in well for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Saros gave up two goals on 45 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Saros gave up a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes, but he settled in well after that. He had allowed at least three goals in each of his previous 13 outings, so this was a rare dominant performance for the netminder. He's up to 23-19-6 with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 49 starts this season. Should Saros get the start Thursday, he'd draw a favorable matchup against the Canucks.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
