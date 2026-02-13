Juuse Saros News: Sharp in win over Sweden

Saros made 34 saves in Finland's 4-1 win over Sweden in Olympic round-robin action Friday.

A Rasmus Dahlin power-play tally was the only puck to get past Saros is an impressive performance. The Predators netminder has allowed four goals on 59 shots through two Olympic outings, but he could get a breather Saturday against Italy, with Joonas Korpisalo or Kevin Lankinen getting the nod for Finland instead.