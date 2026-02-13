Juuse Saros News: Sharp in win over Sweden
Saros made 34 saves in Finland's 4-1 win over Sweden in Olympic round-robin action Friday.
A Rasmus Dahlin power-play tally was the only puck to get past Saros is an impressive performance. The Predators netminder has allowed four goals on 59 shots through two Olympic outings, but he could get a breather Saturday against Italy, with Joonas Korpisalo or Kevin Lankinen getting the nod for Finland instead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 112 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 211 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, February 211 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break12 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 3113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More