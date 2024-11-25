Juuse Saros News: Slated to start Monday

Saros is set to start on the road against New Jersey on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros has a 6-9-2 record, 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage across 17 appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off a strong start against Winnipeg on Saturday in which he stopped 23 of 24 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. New Jersey ranks 10th offensively with 3.43 goals per game, so the Devils are expected to be a challenging adversary.