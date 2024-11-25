Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Slated to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Saros is set to start on the road against New Jersey on Monday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros has a 6-9-2 record, 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage across 17 appearances in 2024-25. He's coming off a strong start against Winnipeg on Saturday in which he stopped 23 of 24 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. New Jersey ranks 10th offensively with 3.43 goals per game, so the Devils are expected to be a challenging adversary.

