Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Saros is expected to defend the visiting crease in Ottawa on Saturday, per Predators Radio Host Max Herz.

Saros got the night off Thursday in Montreal, the first time in 10 games that he was not between the pipes. Saros has played well this season for the struggling Predators, as he is 6-11-5 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.64 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Saros will face the Senators, who are are tied for 20th in NHL scoring with 77 goals.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
