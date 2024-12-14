Juuse Saros News: Slated to start Saturday

Saros was the first goalie off the ice during Saturday's morning skate, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus the Avalanche on Saturday night, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Saros is in a deep slump -- he's gone 0-4-3 with a 3.46 GAA and an .882 save percentage over his last seven games. In that span, the Predators have given him a total of 14 goals of support, so it's on Saros to steal a result here and there amid the team's scoring struggles. The Avalanche have won four of their last six games, scoring 21 goals in that span.