Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Slips up late, loses in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Saros stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

The Predators really needed this game, but Saros let in two goals over a span of 3:04 late in the third period and then gave up the lone tally in the shootout to take the loss. He's 2-2-2 with 17 goals over his last six outings, providing steady but average goaltending. The 30-year-old is down to 23-19-7 with a 3.15 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 50 starts. The Predators' next matchup is a tough one in Edmonton on Sunday, a team Saros has historically struggled against.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
