Saros will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros earned his first win and shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory over the Bruins on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was not immune from the Predators' rough start, but things may even out now that the team has had a taste of success. It'll help that Saros has a fairly easy matchup for Friday's outing.