Juuse Saros News: Starting in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Saros is in a skid, having lost his last four outings while allowing a total of 13 goals on 129 shots (.899 save percentage) in that span. He'll have a favorable matchup to try to turn things around, as the Blackhawks have scored just 15 goals over their last six games, going 1-3-2 in that span.

