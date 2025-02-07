Juuse Saros News: Starting in Chicago

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Saros is in a skid, having lost his last four outings while allowing a total of 13 goals on 129 shots (.899 save percentage) in that span. He'll have a favorable matchup to try to turn things around, as the Blackhawks have scored just 15 goals over their last six games, going 1-3-2 in that span.