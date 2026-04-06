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Juuse Saros News: Starting in Southern California

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Saros will be between the pipes Monday in Los Angeles, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has won back-to-back games and five of his last six, but he's surrendered at least three goals in all but one of those contests. This will be the Finnish netminder's second start in Los Angeles in less than a week -- he made 29 saves on 33 shots during a 5-4 shootout win over the Kings on Thursday. Saros has fared well against the Kings throughout his career, going 8-3-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 12 regular-season games against them.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
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