Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Starting in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Saros will defend the road net Sunday against the Canucks, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Saros has lost his last two outings (0-1-1) despite posting a .938 save percentage during that span. He has a 4-8-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 15th in the league with 3.19 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
