Juuse Saros News: Starting in Vancouver

Saros will defend the road net Sunday against the Canucks, Predators Radio Host Max Herz reports.

Saros has lost his last two outings (0-1-1) despite posting a .938 save percentage during that span. He has a 4-8-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 15th in the league with 3.19 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.