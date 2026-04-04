Juuse Saros News: Starting pivotal game Saturday

Saros will patrol the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Sharks, per Max Herz of 102.5 The Game Nashville.

Saros will be called upon in Saturday's high-stakes game, as both the Predators and Sharks sit at 79 points in the Western Conference standings. The Sharks currently occupy the final playoff spot. Overall, Saros has a 27-20-7 record, a 3.14 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 55 appearances this season. The 30-year-old netminder has some solid momentum leading into the matchup with a 4-1-0 record and a .902 save percentage over his last five outings. He offers solid value for fantasy managers in Saturday's clash against San Jose's offense, which ranks 18th in the NHL with 3.05 goals per game this season.