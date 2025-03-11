Juuse Saros News: Steadies after third-period stumble

Saros stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Saros gave up both goals in a span of 14 seconds in the third period. That tied the game at 2-2, but when Kieffer Bellows restored the lead for Nashville, Saros made it stick to earn his third straight win. He's allowed eight goals on 73 shots in that span, so he still hasn't really been at his best lately. The Finnish netminder improved to 16-25-6 with a 2.94 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 48 starts this season. The Predators have a back-to-back up next with games in Anaheim on Friday and in Los Angeles on Saturday -- look for Saros and Justus Annunen to split those starts.