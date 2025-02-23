Juuse Saros News: Steals win against Avs

Saros stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Colorado.

Despite the fact that the Avs out-shot the Preds 32-17, Saros was brilliant in ensuring the home side would come away with a victory, and the only puck to get past him came on an absolute rocket from Sam Malinski early in the second period. Playing for Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off seems to have given Saros a chance to get re-focused, as he'd lost his last five starts for Nashville prior to the break while posting a 3.91 GAA and .881 save percentage.