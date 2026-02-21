Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Strong outing in bronze medal game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Saros stopped 30 of 31 shots on net during Finland's 6-1 win over Slovakia in the Olympic bronze medal game Saturday.

Saros put together a phenomenal performance to help Finland earn hardware, allowing just one goal late in the second period. Across his six starts at the Olympics, the 30-year-old goalie posted a 4-2-0 record, a .940 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA. He'll look to carry his excellent run of play into NHL action with Nashville, where he has had an up-and-down season.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juuse Saros See More
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
4 days ago
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
4 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago