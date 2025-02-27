Juuse Saros News: Strong showing in win
Saros stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.
The Jets weren't at their best in the second half of their back-to-back, and that was largely because Saros was dialed in. The 29-year-old picked up his second win in his last three starts, a span in which he's allowed six goals on 81 shots. Saros has struggled for much of the campaign, to the tune of a 13-24-6 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 44 appearances. He's played three tough opponents in a row and looked to be in better form recently. The Predators begin their three-game road trip with a back-to-back, visiting the Islanders on Saturday and the Rangers on Sunday. Look for Saros and Justus Annunen to split those games.
