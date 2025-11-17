All three goals that beat Saros were in the early stages of the first period, as Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby tallied the third goal just outside the 10-minute mark. With the loss, Saros falls to a 6-7-3 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. His numbers so far this year have been running parallel to his output through 58 games a season ago. Despite inconsistently finding the win column, Saros is far and away the No. 1 option for the Predators and will likely see a bulk of the workload moving forward. His next opportunity to defend the crease is Saturday against Colorado.