Juuse Saros News: Tagged with SO loss Monday

Saros stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Saros was beaten in the first and second periods, each time by wristers courtesy of Joel Armia and Scott Laughton, and he ended up being tagged with the loss after the shootout. Despite the outcome, this was a step in the right direction for Saros, who was coming off three straight games in which he had posted a save percentage below the .900 threshold. It remains to be seen whether Saros or Justus Annunen will get the nod for the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Ducks on Tuesday.