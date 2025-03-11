Juuse Saros News: Tending twine

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has allowed 13 goals over his last four games, but he's won three of those outings. He'll be in goal for a favorable matchup Tuesday, though Saros was pulled from his last outing versus the Sharks on Jan. 21 after allowed four goals on eight shots in what ended up being a 7-5 win for the Predators.