Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Tending twine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Saros will protect the road goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has allowed 13 goals over his last four games, but he's won three of those outings. He'll be in goal for a favorable matchup Tuesday, though Saros was pulled from his last outing versus the Sharks on Jan. 21 after allowed four goals on eight shots in what ended up being a 7-5 win for the Predators.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now