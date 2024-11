Saros will guard the home goal versus Utah on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros is in a rut, having gone 1-3-1 with a 2.99 GAA and an .899 save percentage over his last five games. Utah has been inconsistent lately as well, having scored 18 goals over its last six games with a 2-2-2 record in that span.