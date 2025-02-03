Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Saros will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Monday, according to Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Saros has lost his last three outings (0-3-0), surrendering nine goals on 91 shots. He has posted a record of 11-21-6 with four shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Ottawa has won four straight games, scoring 16 goals, and earned a 3-1 victory over Nashville on Dec. 7. Saros stopped 27 of 30 shots in that defeat.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
