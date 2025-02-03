Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Monday

Saros will patrol the home crease against Ottawa on Monday, according to Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville.

Saros has lost his last three outings (0-3-0), surrendering nine goals on 91 shots. He has posted a record of 11-21-6 with four shutouts, a 2.84 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 39 appearances this season. Ottawa has won four straight games, scoring 16 goals, and earned a 3-1 victory over Nashville on Dec. 7. Saros stopped 27 of 30 shots in that defeat.