Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Saros will guard the road goal against Buffalo on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.

Saros is coming off a 20-save performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over Boston. He has a 22-18-6 record this campaign with a 3.18 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 47 appearances. Buffalo sits seventh in the league with 3.40 goals per game this season.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
