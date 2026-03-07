Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Saturday
Saros will guard the road goal against Buffalo on Saturday, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Saros is coming off a 20-save performance in Thursday's 6-3 win over Boston. He has a 22-18-6 record this campaign with a 3.18 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 47 appearances. Buffalo sits seventh in the league with 3.40 goals per game this season.
