Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Saros will defend the home cage versus Chicago on Thursday, according to Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean.

Saros has started three of the last six games heading into action Thursday, after starting 30 of the first 37 games of the season. Saros has a 9-18-6 mark with four shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 33 appearances this season. The Blackhawks are averaging only 2.55 goals per game, 30th in the NHL in 2024-25.

Juuse Saros
Nashville Predators
