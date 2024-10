Saros will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Bruins, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Saros has lost all four of his starts this season, allowing 14 goals in that span. The 29-year-old's tough start is more a product of poor play from his teammates than it is anything to be concerned about in the long run. The Bruins have scored 21 goals over six games so far.